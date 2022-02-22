Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. 2,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 137,375 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

