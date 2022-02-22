Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72. 2,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67.
About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.