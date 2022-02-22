Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $158,409.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $190.60 million and approximately $158,409.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.86 or 0.06884817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,160.66 or 0.99637299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050164 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 191,280,210 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

