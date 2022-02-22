OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.45 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $164.26 million and $3.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108408 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,038,501 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

