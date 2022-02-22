Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 10,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 391,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

