Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 10,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 391,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.74.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
