Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sampo Oyj pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Oyj pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37% Orion Oyj 18.31% 26.97% 17.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Orion Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.45 $42.26 million $0.78 31.49 Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.44 $251.19 million $0.79 24.49

Orion Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sampo Oyj. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sampo Oyj and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 2 2 2 0 2.00 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Sampo Oyj on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

