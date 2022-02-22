Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given New 76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from 74.00 to 76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.