Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,573,415 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,802,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

