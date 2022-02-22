Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 23015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Wares purchased 156,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,636,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Insiders have bought a total of 701,000 shares of company stock worth $266,688 in the last three months.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.