Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 5.9%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 28,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,282,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

