Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 12,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.