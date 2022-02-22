Outbrain (OB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Outbrain to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OB opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.