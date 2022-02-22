Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

