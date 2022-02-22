Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,558,200 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
