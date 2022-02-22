Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,894 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter valued at $4,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ozon by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter valued at $10,264,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

