Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Up 32%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) shares were up 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

