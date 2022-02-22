Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 314,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,764,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,480 shares of company stock valued at $909,976. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

