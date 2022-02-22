Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($76.81) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($77.19). Approximately 388,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($78.63).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,676.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

