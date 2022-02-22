PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 11.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.88% of PagSeguro Digital worth $490,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 81,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,512. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.