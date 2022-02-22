PAID Network Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

