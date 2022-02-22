Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.30.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

