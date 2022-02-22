Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.51. 3,166,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,181. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.13. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $588.24.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.