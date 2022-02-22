Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.66 on Tuesday, reaching $475.51. 3,182,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.30.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

