Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $475.51. 3,166,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,181. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.40 and a 200-day moving average of $495.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $588.24.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.