Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 116,076 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

