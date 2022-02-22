Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 116,076 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $20.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
