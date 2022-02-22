Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 2,372,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Paramount Group by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

