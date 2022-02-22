Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Purchases 1,090,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 634.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 27.9% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 103,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.