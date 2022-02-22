Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 11.1% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.