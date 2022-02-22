Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$28.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

