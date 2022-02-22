PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Up 2.5%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

About PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

