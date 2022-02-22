Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.38% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $83,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

