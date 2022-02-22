Particl Market Capitalization Hits $21.29 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $38,613.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00408730 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,934,478 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

