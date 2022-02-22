Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,888 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.88.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

