Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Trading Up 7.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 1,033,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

