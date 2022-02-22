PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Volume Tops $80.03 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,923.22 or 0.05116289 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $425.50 million and approximately $80.03 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00108735 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 221,246 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

