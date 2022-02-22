PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.69

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.69 and last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 254375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.
PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.
The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 598,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
