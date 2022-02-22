PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.69

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.69 and last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 254375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 598,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

