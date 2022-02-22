PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,181.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $100.45 million and $229,181.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00109875 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,160,507,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,141,025 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.