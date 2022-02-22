Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43, RTT News reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.15) EPS.

PEB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

