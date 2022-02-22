Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 1,076,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

