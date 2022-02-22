Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.