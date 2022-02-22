Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Pediapharm stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 67,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. Pediapharm has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.
About Pediapharm
Further Reading
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.