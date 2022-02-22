PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,514.25

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $132,514.25 and $1,329.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

