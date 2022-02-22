Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Penske Automotive Group worth $58,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.98 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.