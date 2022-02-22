Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 214,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.61. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.57.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

