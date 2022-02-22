Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 9,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

