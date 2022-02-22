People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 743,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,858,641 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $47,202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in People’s United Financial by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,319,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 2,454,053 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

