Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $488,344.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $488,344.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.32 or 0.06879311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.01 or 1.00298309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049833 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

