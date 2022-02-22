Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 1.7%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perseus Mining (PMNXF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.