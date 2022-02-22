Persistence Market Cap Reaches $248.86 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00008151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $248.86 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 129,742,320 coins and its circulating supply is 80,503,885 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

