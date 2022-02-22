Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Position Reduced by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,366 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73.
In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.