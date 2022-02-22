Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Position Reduced by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,366 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Several analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

