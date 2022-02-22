Peter Hirsch Sells 3,427 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BL traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,959. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.